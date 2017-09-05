Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kenneth Paul Rosenberg
Dr. Kenneth Rosenberg is a leading expert in addictions and compulsive sex. He is board-certified addiction psychiatrist, certified sex addiction counselor and co-editor of a landmark text on behavioral addictions. He maintains a private practice in Manhattan.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Infidelity
What the latest science tells us about the brain's reward systems, love, and sex--and how to prevent an affair from destroying your lifeHow can I…