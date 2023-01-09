Free shipping on orders $35+

JJ Pursell

Dr. JJ Pursell is a Naturopathic physician, acupuncturist, author, and entrepreneur. She owned and operated a small chain of herb shoppes over 13 years in both Portland, Oregon, and Brooklyn, New York. In 2014 she transitioned into writing and published her first book in 2015. Since retiring from retail she has continued to write, speak, formulate, consult, and spend time seeing patients.
