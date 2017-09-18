HoneyB HoneyB

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

New York Times bestselling author Mary B. Morrison writes under the pseudonym HoneyB. Mary’s books have appeared on numerous bestseller lists, and she’s a frequent contributor to The Michael Baisden Show. In 2010, Mary produced a play based on her novel, Single Husbands.

Mary currently resides in Oakland, CA, with her wonderful son Jesse, who is following in his mother’s creative footsteps and pursuing a career in TV/film.

For more information, please visit http://www.marymorrison.com.
