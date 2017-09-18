Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
HoneyB HoneyB
New York Times bestselling author Mary B. Morrison writes under the pseudonym HoneyB. Mary’s books have appeared on numerous bestseller lists, and she’s a frequent contributor to The Michael Baisden Show. In 2010, Mary produced a play based on her novel, Single Husbands.Read More
Mary currently resides in Oakland, CA, with her wonderful son Jesse, who is following in his mother’s creative footsteps and pursuing a career in TV/film.
For more information, please visit http://www.marymorrison.com.
Mary currently resides in Oakland, CA, with her wonderful son Jesse, who is following in his mother’s creative footsteps and pursuing a career in TV/film.
For more information, please visit http://www.marymorrison.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use