Holly Phaneuf
Holly Phaneuf, Ph. D. (pronounced FAN-if), a biochemist, drug researcher, and teacher, received her doctorate in medicinal chemistry (the science of drug discovery and design) at the University of Utah. Her research articles have appeared in many scientific journals, she lectures on science topics at national park ranger stations, among other venues, and has been a regular guest talking about scientific topics on many radio and TV stations in Salt Lake City, where she lives.Read More
