Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hergé Hergé
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Adventures of Tintin: The Complete Collection
Celebrate Tintin's 90th anniversary! For the first time in the United States, all 23 of the original Tintin adventures are available in one handsome gift…
Tintin on the Moon
Celebrate Tintin's 90th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in this stellar volume including Destination Moon and Explorers on the Moon. This…
The Seven Crystal Balls
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
Prisoners of the Sun
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
The Shooting Star
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
The Crab with the Golden Claws
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
King Ottokar's Sceptre
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
The Black Island
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
Tintin in America
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
The Broken Ear
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
Cigars of the Pharaoh
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
The Blue Lotus
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
Red Rackham's Treasure
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
The Secret of the Unicorn
This new format, crafted specifically for younger readers, features the original Tintin graphic novel plus brand-new content. Go "behind the scenes" with the true story…
The Adventures of Tintin: Collector's Gift Set
A deluxe special edition boxed set of 21 Tintin classic graphic novels, collected in seven hardcover volumes plus a bonus book featuring Tintin and Co.,…
Tintin in the Land of the Soviets
The classic graphic novel. The first of Tintin's black-and-white adventures. Sent on assignment to the Soviet Union, Tintin boards a train. . . but after…
Tintin and Alph-Art
The classic graphic novel. The unfinished final adventure of Tintin featuring Herge's black-and-white sketches. Opera singer Bianca Castafiore has a guru: Endaddine Akass is handing…
The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 7
Three classic graphic novels in one deluxe hardcover edition: The Castafiore Emerald, Flight 714 to Sydney, and Tintin and the Picaros.
The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 6
Three classic graphic novels in one deluxe hardcover edition: The Calculus Affair, The Red Sea Sharks, and Tintin in Tibet.
The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 4
Three classic graphic novels in one deluxe hardcover edition: Red Rackham's Treasure, The Seven Crystal Balls, and Prisoners of the Sun.
The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 5
Three classic graphic novels in one deluxe hardcover edition: Land of Black Gold, Destination Moon, and Explorers on the Moon.
The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 1
Three classic graphic novels in one deluxe hardcover edition: Tintin in America, Cigars of the Pharaoh, and The Blue Lotus.
The Adventures of Tintin: Volume 2
Three classic graphic novels in one deluxe hardcover edition: The Broken Ear, The Black Island, and King Ottokar's Sceptre.
The Blue Lotus
The classic graphic novel. A sequel to Cigars of the Pharaoh, Tintin follows a mysterious lead to China on the trail of a smuggling ring.…
Tintin in America
The classic graphic novel. Tintin comes to the U.S.A. to clean up the mean streets of Chicago but ends up in the wild west! Will…
Tintin and the Picaros
The classic graphic novel. Bianca Castafiore, Thomson and Thompson are being imprisoned for allegedly attempting to overthrow General Tapioca's dictatorship. Tintin, Professor Calculus, and Captain…
The Broken Ear
The classic graphic novel. A sacred tribal statue has been stolen from the museum! Tintin and Snowy are on the case! Clues lead them straight…
The Shooting Star
The classic graphic novel. A meteorite collides with Earth! Tintin is part of the expedition to the Arctic Ocean to locate the fallen star. But…
The Red Sea Sharks
The classic graphic novel When his old friend Mohammed Ben Kalish Ezab is overthrown by Sheikh Bab El Ehr, Tintin goes to his aid. But…
Destination Moon
The classic graphic novel. Professor Calculus is building a rocket, but Tintin quickly realizes that there are spies around every corner trying to steal the…
Explorers on the Moon
The classic graphic novel. Picking up where Destination Moon left off, Professor Calculus and Tintin discover a secret agent has managed to sneak onboard the…
The Calculus Affair
The classic graphic novel. Tintin and Captain Haddock peek in Professor Calculus' laboratory to find a sonic device and a very mysterious-and violent!-stranger. Realizing that…
The Castafiore Emerald
The classic graphic novel. When Tintin and Captain Haddock happen across a community of gypsies they invite them home . . . just as Bianca…
Land of the Black Gold
The classic graphic novel. Car engines have started spontaneously exploding all over the country . . . someone's been tampering with the oil! Tintin, with…
Flight 714 to Sydney
The classic graphic novel. On their way to Sydney, Tintin and Captain Haddock run into an old friend, a pilot who offers them a ride…
Tintin in Tibet
The classic graphic novel. One day Tintin reads about a plane crash in the Himalayas. When he discovers thathis friend, Chang, was on board, Tintin…
The Black Island
The classic graphic novel. Investigating a mysterious plane crash, Tintin discovers he's onto something big! The case leads Tintin to Scotland, where he learns of…
Cigars of the Pharoah
The classic graphic novel. Tintin tries to take a vacation, but while on his cruise ship a mystery unfolds! He meets Dr. Sarcophagus who leads…
Red Rackham's Treasure
The classic graphic novel. Tintin and Captain Haddock set sail aboard the Sirius to find the sunken remains of the Unicorn ship and notorious pirate…
The Secret of the Unicorn
In this classic graphic novel: Tintin stumbles across a model ship at the Old Street Market. Only it isn't just any model ship-it's the Unicorn,…
King Ottokar's Sceptre
The classic graphic novel. Tintin meets Professor Alembick, an expert with a very rare royal seal in his collection-the seal of King Ottokar the IV…
The Crab with the Golden Claws
The classic graphic novel. A can of crab meat turns out to be a small clue to a big mystery! Tintin meets Captain Haddock in…