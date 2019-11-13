Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Gordon Livingston

Gordon Livingston, MD, a graduate of West Point and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine who was awarded the Bronze Star for valor in Vietnam, was a psychiatrist and writer who contributed frequently to the Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, and Baltimore Sun. His books include Only Spring; Too Soon Old, Too Late Smart; And Never Stop Dancing; How to Love; and The Thing You Think You Cannot Do.

GordonLivingston.com
Read More Arrow Icon