Ezzie Spencer
Ezzie Spencer is the author of Lunar Abundance (2018). Coming from a background in law, she earned a PhD in women’s wellbeing after trauma. Together with tracking the moon cycle, this was her entry into the importance of the emotional realm, which she continues to explore through her work today. As the creator of Lunar Abundance — a lunar-inspired, holistic self-care practice — Ezzie helps tens of thousands of people around the world cultivate self-worth, creativity, and confidence. Originally from Australia, she lives in Brooklyn, New York.Read More
Author’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ezziespencer/
A beautiful and practical guide to Lunar Abundance -- working with the phases of the moon!Lunar Abundance is a holistic self-care practice that uses the…
Lunar Abundance is a beautiful and practical guide for today's women on cultivating peace, purpose, and abundance in both their personal and professional lives, guided…