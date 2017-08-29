Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

In Her Image Photography

Ezzie Spencer

Ezzie Spencer is the author of Lunar Abundance (2018). Coming from a background in law, she earned a PhD in women’s wellbeing after trauma. Together with tracking the moon cycle, this was her entry into the importance of the emotional realm, which she continues to explore through her work today. As the creator of Lunar Abundance — a lunar-inspired, holistic self-care practice — Ezzie helps tens of thousands of people around the world cultivate self-worth, creativity, and confidence. Originally from Australia, she lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Author’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ezziespencer/
