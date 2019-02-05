Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Don Colbert, MD

El Dr. Don Colbert se graduó de la Facultad de Medicina ORU en 1984. Después se mudó a Florida Central, donde hizo su internado y residencia en el Hospital de Florida. Durante más de veinticinco años, el Dr. Colbert ha practicado la medicina en Florida Central. Ha estado certificado por más de veinticinco años en la práctica de la medicina familiar, y es especialista en medicina antienvejecimiento. El Dr. Colbert es también un autor de éxitos de venta del New York Times que ha escrito más de cuarenta libros.
El Dr. Colbert ha ministrado salud y sanidad a miles de personas. Es un invitado frecuente de John Hagee, Joyce Meyer, Kenneth Copeland, James Robison, Jim Bakker, y otros líderes en el cuerpo de Cristo. También ha sido presentado en The Dr. Oz Show, Fox News, ABC World News, la BBC y el Readers Digest, News Week, la revista Prevention, y muchos otros lugares.
El Dr. Colbert ofrece seminarios y charlas sobre diversos temas, entre los que se incluyen “Cómo mejorar su salud”, “Los efectos del estrés y cómo vencerlo”, “Emociones mortales” y “Los 7 pilares de la salud”. Mediante su investigación y su caminar con Dios, el Dr. Colbert ha recibido una perspectiva única que ha ayudado a miles de personas a mejorar sus vidas.
