Don Colbert, MD

Dr. Don Colbert has been board-certified in Family Practice, Anti-aging and Integrative medicine for over twenty-five years. He is an Amazon and New York Times bestselling author of books such as The Seven Pillars of Health, What Would Jesus Eat, What You Don’t Know May be Killing You, and many more with over ten million books sold. He is the Medical Director of the Divine Health Wellness Center where he has treated over 50,000 patients. He is also an internationally known expert and prolific speaker on Integrative Medicine. He and his wife, Mary, reside in Orlando, Florida and Dallas, Texas.