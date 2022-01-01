Don Colbert, MD

Dr. Don Colbert has been board-certified in Family Practice for over 25 years and practices Anti-aging and Integrative medicine. He is a New York Times best- selling author of books such as The Seven Pillars of Health, What Would Jesus Eat, Deadly Emotions, What You Don’t Know May be Killing You, and many more with over 10 million books sold. He is the Medical Director of the Divine Health Wellness Center where he has treated over 50,000 patients. He is also an internationally known expert and prolific speaker on Integrative Medicine. He and his wife, Mary, now reside in Orlando, Florida.