David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is a BAFTA and Emmy-Award winning broadcaster and natural historian. He is the internationally bestselling author of over 25 books, including Life on Earth. He also served as controller of BBC Two and director of programming for BBC Television in the 1960s and 1970s, and as the President of the Royal Society for Nature Conservation in the 90s.



Jonnie Hughes is a science writer and documentary director, who has produced science and natural history films for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic, and Netflix, as well as working on BAFTA award-winning BBC series The Hunt and the Emmy award-winning production Our Planet. He is the author of On the Origin of Tepees, and his writing has appeared in The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, BBC Wildlife Magazine, and Geographical, among others.