David N. Bossie

David N. Bossie has served as president of Citizens United and Citizens United Foundation since 2001 and is a Fox News contributor. Beginning in August 2016, Bossie took a five-month leave of absence to serve as Deputy Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President. In 2015, Bossie was ranked number two in Politico’s top 50 most influential people in American politics and in 2016 was elected to serve as the Republican National Committeeman from Maryland.