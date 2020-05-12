Daryl Gioffre

Dr. Daryl Gioffre is a wellness consultant and longevity expert who specializes in the alkaline/acid diet. The founder of the Gioffre Chiropractic Wellness Center and Alkamind, he is a board-certified chiropractor in the state of New York. Dr. Gioffre is a passionate speaker and educator, certified raw food chef, health coach, and ultramarathoner.

Getoffyouracid.com

