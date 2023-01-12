Christopher Hobbs, PhD, LAc, is the author of Christopher Hobbs’s Medicinal Mushrooms: The Essential Guide. He is an internationally renowned mycologist, herbal clinician, licensed acupuncturist, botanist, and research scientist with over 40 years of experience in herbal medicine. The author of more than 20 books, he lectures on herbal medicine worldwide. Hobbs has taught at universities and medical schools such as Stanford Medical School, Yale Medical School, Bastyr University, UC Berkeley, and the National School of Naturopathic Medicine. He lives in the Sierra foothills of California.