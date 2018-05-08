Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Chris Donaghue
Dr. Chris Donaghue, PhD, is an international lecturer, therapist, educator, and host of the Amber Rose Show with Dr. Chris, the #1 podcast in the sex and dating category. Prior to this, Chris hosted Logo’s Bad Sex and has appeared everywhere from the New York Times to Nightline, Vice, The Today Show, Newsweek, CNN, OWN, Refinery29, and Access Hollywood. He is also a frequent guest on The Doctors as well as high-profile podcasts like Sex with Emily, Guys We’ve Fucked, and Sex Nerd Sandra. Dr. Chris lives in LA.Read More
By the Author
Rebel Love
In Rebel Love, Dr. Chris Donaghue, PhD (The Amber Rose Show with Dr. Chris ), reveals how traditional dating "rules" are toxic, why everything you've…