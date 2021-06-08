Cecil Frances Alexander

Cecil Frances Alexander was born in 1818 near Dublin, Ireland. She began writing poetry at the age of nine and went on to write hundreds of poems and hymns. Among her best-known hymns are “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” “Once in Royal David’s City,” and “There is a Green Hill Far Away,” all of which appeared in Hymns for Little Children, published in 1848. She died in 1895 and was remembered as a woman of great kindness and generosity.



Katy Hudson was raised in Middlesbrough, United Kingdom, and started her career as a small child drawing on freshly painted walls! Her parents quickly encouraged drawing with pencil and paper instead. The idea stuck, and after earning a degree in illustration, Katy is now a freelance illustrator. Katy works at a desk in a studio in an old library and likes to tap dance in her spare time.