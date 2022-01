Carrie Sun

is a graduate of MIT and its Sloan School of Management. She has worked on Wall Street since 2006, with positions at Fidelity Investments as a quantitative equity analyst, as well as at Tiger Global Management and Two Sigma Investments. She is a 2020 graduate of the New School’s Creative Writing MFA Program, where she studied with Brenda Wineapple, Honor Moore, and Robert Polito. She was awarded a Provost’s Scholarship and a research assistantship. In 2019, she won a merit scholarship to the New York State Summer Writers Institute, where she studied with Phillip Lopate. Her writing has appeared in the Washington Post and Vogue , among other publications. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband.