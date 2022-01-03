Carrie Sun
Carrie Sun is a graduate of MIT and its Sloan School of Management. She has worked on Wall Street since 2006, with positions at Fidelity Investments as a quantitative equity analyst, as well as at Tiger Global Management and Two Sigma Investments. She is a 2020 graduate of the New School’s Creative Writing MFA Program, where she studied with Brenda Wineapple, Honor Moore, and Robert Polito. She was awarded a Provost’s Scholarship and a research assistantship. In 2019, she won a merit scholarship to the New York State Summer Writers Institute, where she studied with Phillip Lopate. Her writing has appeared in the Washington Post and Vogue, among other publications. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use