C. Thomas Anderson

Dr. C. Thomas Anderson is the founder and senior pastor of The Living Word Bible Church in Mesa, Arizona. He has devoted his life and his ministry to teaching life and truth. He appears frequently on a variety of television programs, including Praise the Lord, Word for Winners, and The 700 Club, and has authored several books, all intended to help people find success in every aspect of life. With nearly thirty years of experience in ministry, he continues to travel the world, and his humor and motivational ability place him in great demand.