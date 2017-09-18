C.S. 96 C.S. 96

Roman Caribe, is the most successful confidential informant in U.S. law enforcement history in terms of dollars of narcotics whose seizure he has helped facilitate. The onetime mastermind of an illegal drug distribution ring, he abandoned the drug trade after being given an opportunity to flip in the wake of a drug bust. He is an ordained Christian minister.



Robert Cea, a former New York City police officer and detective who was the recipient of 136 commendations for bravery, courage under fire, and meritorious police actions, is the author of the memoir No Lights, No Sirens: The Corruption and Redemption of an Inner City Cop. He has worked as the writer and producer for television series including Discovery Channel’s Flipped: A Mobster Tells All and feature films including The Day the Ponies Come Back.