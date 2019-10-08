Ashley Freeman

Ashley Freeman is a writer, recipe developer, and food stylist with degrees in journalism and the culinary arts. Based in Charleston, Ashley has developed recipes, written content, and styled food for clients such as Southern Living, Coastal Living, Terra’s Kitchen, and Weber, to name only a few. She has written two cookbooks, Southern Living Ultimate Book of BBQ and 28 Days of Clean Eating. Ashley was the editor for more than thirty cookbooks and copy editor of ten cookbooks. She has developed and tested more than 150 recipes for Betty Crocker and Pillsbury. She loves mayonnaise.