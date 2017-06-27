André Bazin (1918-1958) was a film critic for Le Parisien Libéré, the founder and editor of Cahiers du Cinéma, and director of cultural services at the Institut des Hautes Etudes Cinématiques. Considered a father figure by the filmmakers of the ”new wave” of French cinema, he wrote dozens of important theoretical and critical essays on film, which are collected in the two volumes of What Is Cinema?