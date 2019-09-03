Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alyson J. McGregor
Alyson J. McGregor, MD, MA, FACEP, is an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and the Co-Founder and Director for the Division of Sex and Gender in Emergency Medicine (SGEM) at Brown University’s Department of Emergency Medicine. A co-founder of the national organization Sex and Gender Women’s Health Collaborative, Dr. McGregor has written or co-written over sixty peer-reviewed publications in scientific journals and was also the lead editor for the medical textbook, Sex and Gender in Acute Care Medicine (Cambridge University Press, 2016).Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sex Matters
A clarion call about the dangers of medicine for women, as well as a manual for how women can get the right care for their…