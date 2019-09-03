Alyson J. McGregor

Alyson J. McGregor, MD, MA, FACEP, is an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and the Co-Founder and Director for the Division of Sex and Gender in Emergency Medicine (SGEM) at Brown University’s Department of Emergency Medicine. A co-founder of the national organization Sex and Gender Women’s Health Collaborative, Dr. McGregor has written or co-written over sixty peer-reviewed publications in scientific journals and was also the lead editor for the medical textbook, Sex and Gender in Acute Care Medicine (Cambridge University Press, 2016).