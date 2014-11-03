A Long Way Away

By Frank Viva

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Transportation and Travel, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Personal Development: Loss

Grades: PreK – 1st

Educator Guide

In the first reading experience of its kind, blast off on a journey through twenty-six feet of continuous vertical art, which reads beautifully no matter which cover you start from. Begin at one end, and you’re on the ocean floor; follow a creature along a bright yellow trail up into deep space to his alien family’s embrace. Or, start from the other end and follow an alien floating down into the depths of the ocean to rest.

Whether journeying home or heading to bed, enjoy a satisfying and surprising trip from rising star Frank Viva.

PRAISE

★ “Cleverly designed and perfectly executed, this dynamic two-way story across space, land and sea offers multidimensional adventure and possibilities.” – Kirkus Reviews, starred review

★ “This outstanding visual treat about the open road will inspire readers.” – School Library Journal, starred review

“[Viva’s] bold graphic designs are kitschy clean, weirdly classy, and inviting all at once.”– Booklist

“From the farthest reaches of outer space to the deepest ocean on Earth and back again, Frank Viva takes readers on a round trip ride…Deceptively simple, this is one story a parent or child will want to return to again and again.” – The Horn Book

“Simultaneously stylish and restrained.”– Publishers Weekly

VIDEO