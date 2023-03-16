Trans Rights Readathon
Discover titles by groundbreaking trans authors.
A groundbreaking global history of gender nonconformity
“Before We Were Trans is a thoughtful, fun, and refreshingly readable romp through the history of gender variance before the invention of contemporary ‘transgender’ categories and concepts.”—Susan Stryker, author of Transgender History
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The author of landmark manifesto Whipping Girl exposes the violent ways we are all sexualized–then offers a bold path for resistance
“‘Sexed Up’ doesn’t just identify a common problem; it identifies a common ground for solidarity and resistance.”—Noah Berlatsky, NBC News Think!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 17, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
“The queer memoir you’ve been waiting for”—Carmen Maria Machado
“A gleeful middle finger to the expectations of trans memoir… complex, multi-layered, enchanting.”—them
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 8, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
“Becoming Eve is a powerful, heartfelt account of the often fraught journey toward one’s true self. In sharing her story, Abby Chava Stein lights the path for all of us who are embarking on journeys of our own.”—TOVA MIRVIS, bestselling author of The Book of Separation, The Ladies Auxiliary, and The Outside World
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 12, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
A personal and culture-driven exploration of the most pressing questions facing the transgender community today, from a leading activist, musician, and academic
“Lester uses these witty essays to help undermine some persistent myths.”—New York Times
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 19, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
A chronological approach to the subject of transgender history
“An invaluable text for anyone who wants to better understand evolving concepts of gender. Essential.”—CHOICE
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
*Named as one of 100 Best Non-Fiction Books of All Time by Ms. Magazine*
“Serano takes to task those who categorize “femininity” as artificial rather than a natural gender expression. Her convincing analysis and personal revelations challenge us to recognize our own sexist notions.”—Ms. Magazine
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 8, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.