Your Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Comic-Con is an annual comic book convention hosted in San Diego, CA. Comic- con is known for its exuberant guests who often dress in their favorite tv and literary characters and immerse themselves in the world of imagination and exploration. This year Comic-Con is to be held July 21st-24th, and be sure to check out some of these fantastic fantasy, and mind-blowing novels while you’re there!

New York Times bestselling author Adalyn Grace brings to life a highly romantic, Gothic-infused world of wealth, desire, and betrayal.

The gripping origin story of Pong, Atari, and the digital icons who defined the world of video games.

From the bestselling authors and hosts of “The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe,” a high-tech roadmap of the future in their beloved voice, cracking open the follies of futurists past and how technology will profoundly change our world, redefining what it means to be human.

The definitive, behind-the-scenes look at the most popular sitcom of the last decade, The Big Bang Theory, packed with all-new, exclusive interviews with the producers and entire cast.

Actor-author-athlete Terry Crews digs into his childhood in Detroit to tell a story of fitting in and finding your place in his showstopping debut middle-grade graphic novel.

From the dream team behind #1 New York Times bestseller Indeh comes a graphic novel following a father and son as they navigate an increasingly catastrophic day.

The Secret Garden with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, this full-color graphic novel moves Mary Lennox to a New York City brownstone, where she and her very first group of friends restore an abandoned rooftop garden…and her uncle’s heart.

In an “epic, game-changing, moving and brilliant” story of love and hate, two immortals chase each other across continents and centuries, binding their fates together — and changing the destiny of the human race (Viola Davis).