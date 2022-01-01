Use FALL22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Your Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is back! and in-person for the first time since 2019. Between the exuberant guests, immersive events and extraordinary panels, be sure to make some time to check out the exciting fiction and non-fiction reads we’re bringing to the convention!

 

Belladonna

by Adalyn Grace

New York Times bestselling author Adalyn Grace brings to life a highly romantic, Gothic-infused world of wealth, desire, and betrayal.

 

Easy to Learn, Difficult to Master

by David Kushner

by Koren Shadmi

The gripping origin story of Pong, Atari, and the digital icons who defined the world of video games.

 

The Skeptics' Guide to the Future

by Dr. Steven Novella

With Bob Novella

With Jay Novella

From the bestselling authors and hosts of “The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe,” a high-tech roadmap of the future in their beloved voice, cracking open the follies of futurists past and how technology will profoundly change our world, redefining what it means to be human.

 

The Big Bang Theory

by Jessica Radloff

The definitive, behind-the-scenes look at the most popular sitcom of the last decade, The Big Bang Theory, packed with all-new, exclusive interviews with the producers and entire cast.

 

Terry's Crew

by Terry Crews

by Cory Thomas

Actor-author-athlete Terry Crews digs into his childhood in Detroit to tell a story of fitting in and finding your place in his showstopping debut middle-grade graphic novel.

 

Meadowlark

by Ethan Hawke

by Greg Ruth

From the dream team behind #1 New York Times bestseller Indeh comes a graphic novel following a father and son as they navigate an increasingly catastrophic day.

 

The Secret Garden on 81st Street

by Ivy Noelle Weir

Illustrated by Amber Padilla

The Secret Garden with a twist: in this follow-up to Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, this full-color graphic novel moves Mary Lennox to a New York City brownstone, where she and her very first group of friends restore an abandoned rooftop garden…and her uncle’s heart.

 

Wild Seed

by Octavia E. Butler

In an “epic, game-changing, moving and brilliant” story of love and hate, two immortals chase each other across continents and centuries, binding their fates together — and changing the destiny of the human race (Viola Davis).

 