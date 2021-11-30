What to Read While You Wait for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Yes, it’s already time to start counting down to Winter Olympics 2022! Thanks to the pandemic-related delay of the 2020 Summer Games, the gap between the last Olympics and the next one is less than a year. If that still seems like too long a wait, make the time go faster by enjoying these thrilling, funny, and inspiring stories about athletes who fought hard to achieve their dreams. Most of us will never compete in the Olympics, but everyone reading this article can experience the excitement and the glory through these six great books by and about former Olympians!

Ibtihaj Muhammed loves fencing, but the fencing world did not always love her. She was always the only Black Muslim woman on her team, which forced her to confront and overcome far greater obstacles than her teammates. But Muhammed kept pursuing her goal and kept winning, even taking home a medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Her story shows that, while true equity in sports is not yet a reality, much progress has been made thanks to talented, determined athletes like Muhammed.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Adam Rippon caught everyone’s attention with his cheerful attitude and unforgettable figure skating routines. In this funny yet heartfelt memoir, Rippon describes his journey from dirt-poor dreamer to “America’s sweetheart” and Olympic athlete. For anyone who has ever wondered how it’s possible to put in the hard work necessary to become an Olympian and look so good while doing it, this is the book for you!

Aly Reisman was part of one of the most celebrated U.S. gymnastics teams of all time: she and her team took home medals at both the 2012 and 2016 games. In Fierce, Reisman tells her own story of resilience, self-doubt, and hard-earned victory. She describes having to seek out those who would stay loyal and support her on her journey, as well as what it was really like being teammates with some of the most accomplished female gymnasts ever.

As an Olympic soccer player, Christie Pearce Rampone is personally acquainted with the pros and cons of being an athlete. In Be All In, cowritten by Rampone and neuropsychologist Dr. Kristine Keane, readers learn how their own children can benefit from participating in sports…and how to avoid the pitfalls, like becoming overly competitive or upset over losses. Whether your child has dreams of sports stardom or not, athletics has the potential to improve their lives, both now and in the long-term.

Emil Zátopek was (and still is) one of the most amazing runners in Olympic history. Tragically, his fate was sealed by political circumstances beyond his control: after expressing support for the unsuccessful Prague Spring uprising in 1968, the Soviet government forbade him from competing and forced him to become a manual laborer. Today We Die a Little! is the terrible, wonderful story of a man who gave everything he had, both on the track and off.

Babe Didrikson is easily among the most impressive athletes who ever lived. Starting in her teens, she excelled at every sport she tried, including golf, basketball, track and field, and baseball. These accomplishments are even more impressive for having occurred in the 1920s and 1930s, before competitive female athletes were considered acceptable. Didrikson inspired generations of girls to follow their athletic dreams—and now, thanks to Wonder Girl, she can inspire you, too.

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.