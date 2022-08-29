Must-Read Books About Princess Diana and the British Royal Family
There is no shortage of news about the royals – but what’s real? We’ve compiled a list that offers a peek into the relationship between Princess Diana and her growing boys, a captivating memoir about the altered dynamic between Queen Elizabeth and her sister Margaret as young girls, a comprehensive look into Meghan Markle’s introduction to the monarchy and even a fun romance inspired by Prince William and Duchess Kate’s romance. These are the must-read books about Princess Diana and the British Royal Family.
Diana, William, and Harry
by James Patterson
by Chris Mooney
“Royal fans will devour this well-paced biography that gives new insight into the House of Windsor. You’ll tear through it by sundown and walk away thinking about the Princess of Wales and her two sons with new perspective .” –Men’s Journal
From the moments William and Harry are born into the House of Windsor, they become their young mother’s whole world.
I’ve got two very healthy, strong boys. I realize how incredibly lucky I am, Diana reminds herself every morning. But even the Princess of Wales questions, Am I a good mother?
Diana’s faced with a seemingly impossible challenge: one son destined to be King of England and another determined to find his own way. She teaches them to honor royal tradition, even while daring to break it.
The New Royals
by Katie Nicholl
Vanity Fair Royals correspondent and bestselling author of William and Harry and Kate explores the remarkable life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the legacy she is handing down to the next generation.
In The New Royals, journalist Katie Nicholl provides a nuanced look at Elizabeth’s remarkable and unrivalled reign, with new stories from Palace courtiers and aides, documentarians, and family members. She examines Charles and Camilla’s decades in waiting and beyond—where “The Firm” is headed as William and Kate present the modern faces of an ancient institution. In the wake of Harry and Meghan leaving the Royal Family and Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace, the royal family must reckon with its history, the light and the dark, in order to chart a course for Britain beyond its Queen and to show that it is an institution capable of leadership in an ever changing modern world.
Elizabeth & Margaret
by Andrew Morton
Perfect for fans of The Crown, this captivating biography from a New York Times bestselling author follows Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Margaret as they navigate life in the royal spotlight.
They were the closest of sisters and the best of friends. But when, in a quixotic twist of fate, their uncle Edward Vlll decided to abdicate the throne, the dynamic between Elizabeth and Margaret was dramatically altered. Forever more Margaret would have to curtsey to the sister she called 'Lillibet.' And bow to her wishes. Andrew Morton's latest biography offers unique insight into these two drastically different sisters—one resigned to duty and responsibility, the other resistant to it—and the lasting impact they have had on the Crown, the royal family, and the ways it adapted to the changing mores of the 20th century.
Harry and Meghan
by Katie Nicholl
The most intimate and informative portrait yet of Prince Harry, from royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of the bestselling William and Harry and Kate.
Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love features interviews with friends, those who have worked with the prince, and former Palace aides. Nicholl explores Harry’s relationship with his family, in particular, the Queen, his father, stepmother, and brother, and reveals his secret “second family” in Botswana. She uncovers new information about his former girlfriends and chronicles his romance and engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.
Lady in Waiting
by Anne Glenconner
Discover untold secrets with this extraordinary memoir of drama and tragedy by Anne Glenconner—a close member of the royal circle and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret.
Anne Glenconner has been at the center of the royal circle from childhood, when she met and befriended the future Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, the Princess Margaret. Though the firstborn child of the 5th Earl of Leicester, who controlled one of the largest estates in England, as a daughter she was deemed "the greatest disappointment" and unable to inherit. Since then she has needed all her resilience to survive court life with her sense of humor intact. With unprecedented insight into the royal family, Lady in Waiting is a witty, candid, dramatic, at times heart-breaking personal story capturing life in a golden cage for a woman with no inheritance.
Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy
by Andrew Morton
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a blind date in 2016, little did they know that the resulting whirlwind romance would lead not only to their marriage, but ultimately to their eventual withdrawal from the royal family. From the joy and laughter of her wedding day to dark days when her mental health was so rocky she feared being left alone, Meghan’s life amongst the royals has been dramatic and tempestuous. She has now experienced the highs and lows of motherhood with Archie and Lilibet, and though she vowed to hit the ground running when she first joined the royal family, she felt—rightly or wrongly—that she ran full-tilt into a wall of prejudice and indifference.
Extensively updated with brand new chapters and images chronicling Meghan Markle's life after the royal wedding, this revised edition of renowned royal biographer Andrew Morton's New York Times bestselling biography is a comprehensive look at the American actress who—like Princess Diana before her—threw the British monarchy into turmoil.
The Royal We
by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan
by Jessica Morgan
An American girl finds her prince in this “fun and dishy” (People) royal romance inspired by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
American Bex Porter was never one for fairy tales. Her twin sister Lacey was always the romantic, the one who daydreamed of being a princess. But it’s adventure-seeking Bex who goes to Oxford and meets dreamy Nick across the hall – and Bex who finds herself accidentally in love with the heir to the British throne.
Nick is wonderful, but he comes with unimaginable baggage: a complicated family, hysterical tabloids tracking his every move, and a public that expected its future king to marry a Brit. On the eve of the most talked-about wedding of the century, Bex looks back on how much she’s had to give up for true love… and exactly whose heart she may yet have to break.
