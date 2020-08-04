New York City History Books to Spark Your Love for the City

New York City is one of the world’s most beloved cities for good reason. Its history is rich. Its glamour is lavish. Its people are real. If you’ve ever wanted to dig into some New York City history, from its origins and crimes to its grid and famous hotels, this list will help guide you. But it will likely only be a starting point—they’re all just too good to stop at one.





City of Sedition City of Sedition is one narrative thread of the story of New York City's complicated role in the Civil War. John Strausbaugh chronicles the many ways in which the city helped Abraham Lincoln and the Union war effort—and all the ways it got in the way of Lincoln's plans, too. While men, money, and materials came from New York City to aid the fight, so did antiwar protests and draft resistance. Responses to Lincoln's war policies often included deadly rioting while New York newspapers were racist and antiwar; they'd call on readers to revolt and commit treason. Strausbaugh follows the journeys of famous figures of the age, including Walt Whitman, Julia Ward Howe, and Thomas Nast, and how they contributed to the city's growth in this chaotic time. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

The Plaza Journalist Julie Satow digs deep into the rich history of the Plaza Hotel in her comprehensive book, The Plaza. From 1907, when New York millionaire Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt became the first guest to 2007 when a Russian oligarch paid a record price for the largest penthouse suite and everything—some light, some dark—everything in between, Satow covers it all. Not-so-hidden secrets include the murder by construction workers building the hotel and Donald Trump being the only owner to bankrupt the Plaza. The Plaza is the story of the image of wealth and grandeur in New York City's history. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Case Files of the NYPD Bernard Whalen compiles 175 years of true crime case files from the NYPD archives—including photos and artifacts—in Case Files of the NYPD. From crimes committed before the police force's establishment in 1845 to September 11, 2001, and beyond, this visual history captures the worst crimes that shocked the country like the bombing of Wall Street in 1920 and Son of Sam, the serial killer who was finally captured after a parking ticket. Case Files from the NYPD covers it all. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.

