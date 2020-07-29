10 Great World War I History Books

The lessons kids are taught in school vary from generation to generation, and even state to state, but the one fact everyone can tell you is that WWI started with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. It’s the first thing teachers discuss when they start talking about the Great War. And since we’re talking about it, why is it called the Great War, anyway?

As an avid reader of military history, I enjoy reading about all of the world’s battles, including World War I history books. But one thing has always puzzled me: Why aren’t there more books about World War I? It seems like for every book about the Great War, there are fifty 50 about WWII or the Civil War. I haven’t been able to find a definitive answer, so it must be a case of quality over quantity. So for history fans, or people who want to learn more about the world’s battles, here are 10 of the best books on World War I. They cover several important aspects of the war, and will even help you learn why it’s called the Great War.

Fighting Words This is the story of four trailblazing American journalists who set out following the uneasy peace after World War I to pursue global news in Palestine, China, Moscow, and Berlin. Cott explains how the coverage these foreign correspondents provided and the information they related to the American people helped explain what led up to the second world war. Hardcover Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Passchendaele This is the definitive account of one of the greatest tragedies in the first world war. Passchendaele, a small Flemish village, was the site of one of the deadliest battles of the war, when in the summer of 1917, upwards of 500,000 men were killed or wounded. Lloyd explains how hubris caused this seemingly unwinnable battle in Belgium between the British and the Germans. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Cataclysm This is a widely acclaimed overview in which Stevenson asserts that World War I was not an inevitable event but that it was a series of deliberate risks made by politicians that led to the Great War, and that it was a continued acceptance of the casualties that allowed it to go on for four years. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor and velocireader in the great state of Maine, where she reads 500-600 books a year and lives with her three cats, who hate to read.