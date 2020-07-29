9 Books to Help You Get Fit and Stay Motivated

Mark Hyman is here to break every rule you think you know about what is considered a good or bad thing to eat. Food is a great health book with a comprehensive look at each food group and what humans have gotten wrong about them. Milk doesn't bind bones. Eggs aren't bad for you. Oatmeal actually isn't a great breakfast. In Food, Hyman debunks many ideas we've been taught about nutrition, and also shares the medicinal powers in the foods we eat.