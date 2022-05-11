FaithWords Graduation Gift Guide

Learn how your relationship with God will lead you to untold success in this gift book for graduates based on Instinct, T. D. Jakes' #1 New York Times bestseller.



Graduation is an exciting accomplishment -- and with God as your guiding light, you'll be able to find incredible opportunities and tap into the hidden potential of your future. With this faith-based guide, you'll learn how to:





Create a plan with clear direction for your life that makes the most of your potential

Make new friends, and maintain (or let go of) old relationships

Choose and live with roommates

Form an adult relationship with your parents -- cut the cord, without tearing the relationship

Manage your finances and debt

Hunt for the right jobs, interview successfully, and begin an outstanding career

Navigate the ins and outs of dating, relating, and getting married

Equipped with the wisdom of, this book will help you discover your greatest gifts, succeed in every opportunity, and stride confidently into the future.