Celebrate Eid al-Fitr With These Reads by Muslim Authors

Eid Mubarak to everyone from Hachette Book Group! Eid al-Fitr, or the “the feast of fast-breaking” is the first of two Muslim festivals, the other being Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims throughout the world and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims who are able to do so will fast from before dawn until after sunset each day.

From inspirational and magical stories for young readers to insight into the Muslim experience, we’re celebrating by reading these books by our Muslim authors.

The Night Before Eid On the night before Eid, it’s finally time to make special sweet treats: Teita’s famous ka’ak. Zain eagerly unpacks the ingredients from his grandmother’s bulky suitcase: ghee from Khalo Karim, dates from Amo Girgis, and honey from Tant Tayseer—precious flavors all the way from Egypt. Together with Mama and Teita, Zain follows his family’s recipe and brings to life Eid songs and prayers, pharaonic history, and the melodies and tastes of his Egyptian heritage. Regular Price $18.99 Regular Price $23.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

The Kindest Red It’s picture day and Faizah can’t wait to wear her special red dress with matching hair ribbons, passed down from her mother and sister. But when it’s time for sibling pictures, Faizah realizes that she and her older sister, Asiya, don’t match like her classmates do with their siblings. With help from her classmates inspired by Asiya’s hijab, Faizah finds that acts of kindness can come back to you in unexpected ways. Regular Price $18.99 Regular Price $23.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

More Than Just a Pretty Face When Danyal gets selected for Renaissance Man, a school-wide academic championship, it’s the perfect opportunity to show everyone he’s smarter than they think. He recruits the brilliant, totally-uninterested-in-him Bisma to help with the competition, but the more time Danyal spends with her…the more he learns from her…the more he cooks for her…the more he realizes that happiness may be staring him right in his pretty face. Regular Price $10.99 Regular Price $14.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow A love letter to Syria and its people, As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow is a speculative novel set amid the Syrian Revolution, burning with the fires of hope, love, and possibility. Perfect for fans of The Book Thief and Salt to the Sea. Regular Price $18.99 Regular Price $23.99 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

This beautifully illustrated volume tells Malala’s story for a younger audience and shows them the worldview that allowed Malala to hold on to hope even in the most difficult of times.

This gripping and powerful book uses an innovative format and lyrical prose to expose the evil that exists in front of us, and the silent complicity of the privileged who create alternative facts to bend the truth to their liking.

Aru Shah and the End of Time meets Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away in this mesmerizing portal fantasy that takes readers into the little-known world of Jinn. Set in a rural industrial town in Pakistan and full of hope, heart, and humor, Nura and the Immortal Palace is inspired by M.T. Khan’s own Pakistani Muslim heritage.

As their lives begin to take different paths, Malak, Kees, and Jenna—now on the precipice of true adulthood—must find a way back to each other as they reconcile faith, family, and tradition with their own needs and desires. These Impossible Things is a paean to youth and female friendship—and to all the joy and messiness love holds.

There is a quiet revolution that is radically reshaping the Muslim world: 50 million women have entered the workforce and are upending their countries’ economies and societies. Inspiring and deeply reported, Fifty Million Rising is a uniquely insightful portrait of a seismic shift with global significance, as Muslim women worldwide claim a seat at the table.