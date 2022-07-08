Celebrate Eid al-Adha With These Reads by Muslim Authors

Eid Mubarak to everyone from Hachette Book Group! Eid al-Adha, or the “Festival of Sacrifice” is the second of two Muslim festivals, the other being Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims throughout the world and is established through the performance of communal prayer at daybreak on its first day. This year, it begins on Friday, July 8th, and continues for an additional three days.

From inspirational and magical stories for young readers to insight into the Muslim experience, we’re celebrating by reading these books by our Muslim authors.

This beautifully illustrated volume tells Malala’s story for a younger audience and shows them the worldview that allowed Malala to hold on to hope even in the most difficult of times.

Paired with Hatem Aly’s beautiful, whimsical art, Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad and Morris Award finalist S.K. Ali bring readers an uplifting, universal story of new experiences, the unbreakable bond between siblings, and of being proud of who you are.

This gripping and powerful book uses an innovative format and lyrical prose to expose the evil that exists in front of us, and the silent complicity of the privileged who create alternative facts to bend the truth to their liking.

Aru Shah and the End of Time meets Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away in this mesmerizing portal fantasy that takes readers into the little-known world of Jinn. Set in a rural industrial town in Pakistan and full of hope, heart, and humor, Nura and the Immortal Palace is inspired by M.T. Khan’s own Pakistani Muslim heritage.

As their lives begin to take different paths, Malak, Kees, and Jenna—now on the precipice of true adulthood—must find a way back to each other as they reconcile faith, family, and tradition with their own needs and desires. These Impossible Things is a paean to youth and female friendship—and to all the joy and messiness love holds.

There is a quiet revolution that is radically reshaping the Muslim world: 50 million women have entered the workforce and are upending their countries’ economies and societies. Inspiring and deeply reported, Fifty Million Rising is a uniquely insightful portrait of a seismic shift with global significance, as Muslim women worldwide claim a seat at the table.