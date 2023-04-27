Upcoming Author Events
Friday, January 27: Saratoga Springs, NY
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:00 p.m. Talk + Tasting at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Details and tickets here
Friday, February 3: Santa Rosa, CA
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
7:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Copperfield’s Books with Dr. Katie Morford
Details and tickets here
Saturday, February 4: Corte Madera, CA
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
4:00 p.m. Signing at Book Passage with Dr. Jeanne Rosner
Details and tickets here
Sunday, February 5: San Francisco, CA
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Cooking Class at The Civic Kitchen
Details and tickets here
Sunday, February 12: Westport, CT
Frances Palmer, author of Life in the Studio
12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Book Signing + Trunk Show at Terrain
Details and tickets here
Wednesday, March 8: Dallas, TX
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Interabang Books
Details and tickets here
Tuesday, March 21: Los Angeles, CA
Maressa Brown, author of Raising Baby By The Stars
7:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at B&N The Grove
Details and tickets here
Monday, April 3: Denver, CO
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at The Tattered Cover
Details TK
Tuesday, April 4: Boulder, CO
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
6:30 p.m. Talk + Signing at Boulder Bookstore
Details TK
Wednesday, April 12: Cincinnati, OH
Annie Fenn, MD, author of The Brain Health Kitchen
7:00 p.m. Talk + Signing at Joseph-Beth Cincinnati
Details here