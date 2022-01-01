Orders over $45 ship FREE

San Diego Comic-Con Prize Pack

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory

by Jessica Radloff

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

The definitive, behind-the-scenes look at the most popular sitcom of the last decade, The Big Bang Theory, packed with all-new, exclusive interviews with the producers and entire cast.

 

The Skeptics' Guide to the Future

The Skeptics' Guide to the Future

by Dr. Steven Novella

With Bob Novella

With Jay Novella

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

From the bestselling authors and hosts of “The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe,” a high-tech roadmap of the future in their beloved voice, cracking open the follies of futurists past and how technology will profoundly change our world, redefining what it means to be human.

 

Terry's Crew

Terry's Crew

by Terry Crews

by Cory Thomas

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Actor-author-athlete Terry Crews digs into his childhood in Detroit to tell a story of fitting in and finding your place in his showstopping debut middle-grade graphic novel.

 

Belladonna

Belladonna

by Adalyn Grace

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

New York Times bestselling author Adalyn Grace brings to life a highly romantic, Gothic-infused world of wealth, desire, and betrayal.

 

Easy to Learn, Difficult to Master

Easy to Learn, Difficult to Master

by David Kushner

by Koren Shadmi

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

The gripping origin story of Pong, Atari, and the digital icons who defined the world of video games.

 

Discover More

Featured Images AL (2)

Your Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The NOVL Blog, Featured Image for Article: What You Should Read Based On Your Comic-Con Plans

What You Should Read Based On Your Comic-Con Plans

 