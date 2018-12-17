5 Things to Stock for a Greener, Cleaner, Non-Toxic Household Power Cleaning Kit

The Natural Home is YOURS when you stock only a few common items.

Start with the basics: A well-stocked cleaning cupboard. Keeping these common items at hand not only provides you with a powerful set of substances, but will save time and money. No need to seek out expensive, brand-name cleaners even if they are less toxic than some on the market. Get ready to wipe it all away!

You may already have these inexpensive items on hand:

Baking Soda

White Vinegar

Lemons and Lemon Juice

Coarse White Salt

Toothpaste

In combination with clean cloths, these items can take on all kinds of issues. Try these tips and see how easy it can be!

Start the year with a sparkling refrigerator:

Get rid of the UFOs (Unidentified Food-Like Objects) and leave it spotless with safe natural cleaners: Baking Soda, lemon juice, and to un-gunk those rubbery strips of sealant, toothpaste.

Carpet Stains:

Ink? Coffee spills? Rust? Wine stains? Rub in white vinegar with a clean cloth; leave overnight. No need to rinse – but ventilate to keep the vinegar fumes to a minimum.

Refresh your Cutting Boards and Butcher Blocks:

Rub vigorously with a cut lemon. This will remove the stains and eliminate germs. Leave overnight before rinsing with clean water.

Removing stubborn tea stains on porcelain:

Rub gently with a sponge soaked in a mixture of 1 part table salt, and 1 part white vinegar.

Rinse well before enjoying your next cup.

Cleaning wooden beams:

You love the look, just not the dullness. Use a clean oven mitt to protect your hands that’s been soaked in a mixture of 1 teaspoon baking soda to 1 quart of water. Rub and rinse in clean water as needed.

The Universal Cleaner: Perfect for (almost) every surface:

Baking soda! That’s right, this little powerhouse will clean and refresh most surfaces in the home. The exception is aluminum which cannot tolerate its abrasion.

Quick trick for removing limescale:

Slip a clean, scrubbed oyster shell into the kettle or pot. Boil as usual. The limescale will collect on the shell, not the metal, and leave you scale-free.

Musty Books?

We have a lot of books. You too? If you want to reshelve them or even give them to readers to enjoy, try this trick for removing the musty smell: sprinkle liberally with baking soda. Leave overnight, then dust them off thoroughly to remove the soda and that bad smell.

Plush toys looking and smelling tatty?

Again, reach for the baking soda. If popping the stuffed animal into the washing machine isn’t an option, then put it in a large plastic bag with baking soda. Shake it up, leave overnight and in the morning shake the remaining grains off the beloved item before hugging it close.

Candle wax on fabric:

Crack off the excess. Apply baking soda, and dab (don’t rub!) with white vinegar. The wax will lift from the fabric and minimize any greasy stains.

Learn more! A charming, comprehensive, and easy-to-use guide to cleaning your home naturally and organically, resulting in a toxin-free environment for you and your family, The Natural Home is packed with hundreds of tips on how to clean everything in your house the healthy way with just a few inexpensive, easy-to-find products using tried and true cleaning methods that have been around for centuries.