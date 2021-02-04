THE EUCALYPTO SWIZZLE FROM COLOMBIA

• 2 ounces viche

• 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

• 1/2 ounce Fernet-Branca

• 1 ounce eucalyptus simple syrup (recipe below)

• 4–5 dashes Angostura bitters

• Eucalyptus leaf, for garnish

Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a glass with crushed ice. Garnish with bitters and a eucalyptus leaf. Serve with a straw.

FOR THE EUCALYPTUS SIMPLE SYRUP

In a sealable container, combine a sprig of eucalyptus (about six leaves) with 1 cup hot water and 1 cup sugar. Shake and rest mixture in a refrigerator for a few hours or overnight. Strain and keep refrigerated for up to a week.