THE EUCALYPTO SWIZZLE FROM COLOMBIA
• 2 ounces viche
• 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
• 1/2 ounce Fernet-Branca
• 1 ounce eucalyptus simple syrup (recipe below)
• 4–5 dashes Angostura bitters
• Eucalyptus leaf, for garnish
Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a glass with crushed ice. Garnish with bitters and a eucalyptus leaf. Serve with a straw.
FOR THE EUCALYPTUS SIMPLE SYRUP
In a sealable container, combine a sprig of eucalyptus (about six leaves) with 1 cup hot water and 1 cup sugar. Shake and rest mixture in a refrigerator for a few hours or overnight. Strain and keep refrigerated for up to a week.