Tech and Your Kids: Must-Have Family Reads
An Age of Information
Technology is everywhere, right? And keeping up-to-date can be difficult, especially where parenting is concerned. But we’ve got books to help you out: From books that will help inspire your kids’ interest in STEM, to books that will help you navigate parenting in a social media society. So take a byte out of these great reads!
For You
Raising Kids to Thrive in a Connected World
Provides a hopeful counterpoint to the fearful hand-wringing that has come to define our narrative around children and technology.
For Your Kids
For Teens
A big-hearted coming-of-age story of grief, authenticity, and the struggle to belong in the age of social media—inspired by the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.
For Kids
The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the basics of electricity.
For Little Kids
A STEM-friendly tale of a girl and the doll she upgrades to be her new friend, for fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and Rosie Revere, Engineer.
To Share
For Reading Together
A must-have exploration of stuff–large and small–for any builder, maker, or lover of mechanical things.
Looking for More Learning Tools?
Learning about what everything is made of has never been so fun–or so colorful! Inspire and interest kids of all ages with these tools!