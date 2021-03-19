Sterling Publishing Announces New Audiobook Partnership with Hachette Audio

Sterling Publishing has announced a new partnership with Hachette Audio to produce, sell, and distribute digital audiobook editions of select titles. Heading up the audio program for Sterling is Emily Meehan, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher of Sterling Books, who is teaming up with Hachette Audio’s longtime Publisher and SVP Anthony Goff, who negotiated the deal for Hachette Book Group.

Sterling Audio will launch its first three titles in Spring 2021, all based on the well-established Spark Notes Audio “No Fear Shakespeare” line, beginning with the beloved classic Romeo and Juliet March 23, 2021. Macbeth and Hamlet follow in April and May, respectively. After these initial releases, it is expected that the Sterling/Hachette Audio partnership will release regular seasonal adaptations. This new venture represents the first time audiobooks will appear as part of the No Fear Shakespeare brand.

Spark Notes Audio presents No Fear Shakespeare: Listen to Shakespeare’s plays in all their brilliance—and understand what every word means! These audio editions are crafted to make the Bard’s plays both accessible and enjoyable.

Each No Fear audio edition features:

• The complete original text performed by a full cast of professional voice actors

• The complete play, updated in modern English, performed by the same full cast

• Enhanced production: sound effects and music to complete the listening experience

• A PDF with a track directory: Original English and Modern English for ease of comparison

• Bold graphic cover art adapted from the print and ebook editions