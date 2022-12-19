Spark a New You in 2023
If your New Year’s Resolution is to take the right steps for a long and healthy life…
Bestselling author Dr. Mark Hyman presents the definitive guide to reversing disease, easing pain, and living younger longer.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
If your New Year’s Resolution is to set boundaries around Grind Culture…
***INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER***
Disrupt and push back against capitalism and white supremacy. In this book, Tricia Hersey, aka The Nap Bishop, encourages us to connect to the liberating power of rest, daydreaming, and naps as a foundation for healing and justice.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 11, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.