Recipe Wellness Witch New Energy Cleaning Spray

The arrival of the New Year is a time to relax and reset, and for some, it’s also a time to rejuvenate and clean! To make your household cleaning a little more magical, here is a recipe for an all-natural cleaning spray from Wellness Witch by Nikki Van De Car.

CLEANING SPRAY

It is best to start fresh, in both magic and life. This all-natural and very effective cleaning spray will boot out the old and make room for the new, leaving your home smelling airy and bright, without introducing the energy of harsh chemicals.

1 cup distilled white vinegar

4 strips of lemon peel

2 cups water

20 drops tea tree essential oil

20 drops lemon essential oil

20 drops peppermint

essential oil

Dark glass spray bottle

Heat the vinegar until it just simmers, then add the lemon peel. Allow it to simmer for ten minutes, then remove the lemon peel and let the vinegar to cool to room temperature, surrounded by turquoise, obsidian, and clear quartz. Stir in the remaining ingredients and pour the mixture into your spray bottle.