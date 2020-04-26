PUSHEEN
Pusheen Postcard Book
by Claire Belton
Snail mail just got a whole lot cuter with the Pusheen Postcard Book!
Drop a note to friends and family with one of 10 fun designs featuring the naughty, adorable, and pleasantly plump Pusheen the cat. Included in this deluxe stationery book are 20 postcards, each featuring an illustration on the front and blank ruled lines on the back for your message. Whether sending for a birthday, a thank-you, or "just because," these delightful postcards are sure to bring joy and happiness to any mailbox!
Postcard book or pack
Pusheen Poster Book
by Claire Belton
Upgrade your office or home with posters of the adorable, lovable, naughty Pusheen the cat!
This deluxe book features 12 unique 8" x 10" removable poster designs featuring multi-panel comics such as:
- 6 Reasons to be Thankful for Your Cat
- 6 Reasons You Should Consider Being a Cat
- Pusheen's Guide to Being Lazy
- Understanding Your Cat's Emotions
- Cookies: A How To
- Places That Cats Belong
- And more!
Perfect for framing or washi-taping to your walls, these posters offer Pusheen fans yet another way to display their love for the chubby tabby cat.
Pusheen: I Like You More than Pizza
by Claire Belton
Tell your friends and loved ones "I like you more than pizza" with this charming fill-in book, featuring prompts inspired by the internet's favorite chubby tabby cat.
Pairing 46 sweet and endearing fill-in-the-blank prompts with cheeky, humorous illustrations, this book offers a fun way to craft a personal and one-of-a-kind gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include:
- "We made a great team when we _____" next to a picture of Pusheen and her sister Stormy building a snowman
- "I kinda like you because _____" with Pusheen looking at herself in the mirror
- "I love the _____ you gave me" paired with a picture of Pusheen in a cardboard box
- "You are beautiful to me because _____" illustrated by the majestic Pusheenicorn
- "Let's go _____" with Pusheen holding a suitcase