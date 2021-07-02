Must-Have Family Reads for Mental Health Awareness
Spooky Reads
It’s October, which means its spooky season! And while this Halloween might not be going the way we all thought it would, we can still celebrate with books! So here are some spooky reads perfect for everyone in the family!
To Share
The enchanting sequel to the New York Times bestselling A Tale of Magic… is filled with brand-new adventures.
Brystal and her friends have saved the world from the evil Snow Queen and secured worldwide acceptance for the magical community. But in this magical series, their journey is just beginning…
For Your Kids
For Teens
The Silence of the Lambs meets Sadie in this riveting psychological thriller about two teenagers teaming up with the FBI to track down juvenile serial killers.
For Kids
A whimsical and imaginative catalog of fantastical beasts and creatures of myth and legend from around the world-complete with a code that needs cracking to uncover the mystery of the monster atlas!
For Little Kids
Learn all the basic colors in this fun and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters.
For Little Kids
A is for Astronaut, M is for Mummy, S is for Spider, and Z is for Zebra! Sure to be the perfect gift for your young trick-or-treaters this Halloween.
For Babies
Written in pitch-perfect rhyme, and full of fun read-aloud energy that will have kids memorizing lines and clamoring to read the book again and again!
For You
Spotlights 31 essential Halloween-time films, sequels and remakes, and recommendations to expand your seasonal repertoire.
A collection of monster greats, modern and classic horror, and family-friendly cinematic treats that capture the spirit of Halloween.
