Must-Have Family Reads for Mental Health Awareness

By KyRon Fitzgerald

Dealing With Anxiety

Here are some books to help you and your children with anxiety, whether that help comes from breathing exercises, understanding the science of anxiety, or just feeling less alone in your struggle.

To Share

This book will have you worrying less and living more.

Here to help you identify your anxiety, understand why it’s just part of life, and equip you with all the tools you need to find calm again.

Audiobook Available

Learn More

Parenting Ebooks On Sale!

Ebook Deals for parents starting at $5.99.

Browse Deals

For Your Kids

For Teens

A wildly witty and deeply profound chronicle of teenage anxiety and yearning, perfect for fans of Jesse Andrews and Robyn Schneider.

Learn More

For Kids

An accessible and fun meditation and mindfulness how-to book filled with full-color illustrations, written by Mallika Chopra and with a foreword by Deepak Chopra.

Learn More

For Little Kids

This wise and timely book about the fragile art of personal connection will strike a chord with children and adults alike.

Learn More

For Babies

Give little ones the tools to manage anxiety or fear of the dark with Little Unicorn.

Learn More

For You

Proven bedtime solutions for parents-from a Yale doctor.

Help your preschool and elementary school kids be wonderful sleepers in just 5 steps!

Learn More

Books with Important Mental Health Representation

For those who have dealt with mental health challenges and/or are still battling them today, it is a comfort to read books where the characters are experiencing similar struggles.

This is My Brain in Quarantine

Have you been noticing the sudden prominence of the Coronavirus Check-In?