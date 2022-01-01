jess HTML block test

<section><h2><h2><p><strong>Choose a Decade, Get a YA Book Rec</strong></p></h2></h2><p><p>Feeling anachronistic? Searching for a new perspective on midcentury events? Simply hoping to add some historical fiction to your list? Say no more. From early aughts comfort reading to turn of the twentieth century intrigue (and everything in between), I have the book for you. Just pick the time frame and we’ll do the rest!</p></p></section><section><h2><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/ally-carter/id-tell-you-i-love-you-but-then-id-have-to-kill-you/9781484785058/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I’d Tell You I Love You, But Then I’d Have to Kill You</a> by Ally Carter</p></h2></h2><p><p>Cammie Morgan is a student at the Gallagher Academy for Exceptional Young Women, a fairly typical all-girls school — that is, if every school taught advanced martial arts in PE and the latest in chemical warfare in science, and students received extra credit for breaking CIA codes in computer class. The Gallagher Academy might claim to be a school for geniuses but it’s really a school for spies.</p><p>Even though Cammie is fluent in fourteen languages and capable of killing a man in seven different ways, she has no idea what to do when she meets an ordinary boy who thinks she’s an ordinary girl. Sure, she can tap his phone, hack into his computer, or track him through town with the skill of a real “pavement artist” — but can she maneuver a relationship with someone who can never know the truth about her?</p><p>Cammie Morgan may be an elite spy-in-training, but in her sophomore year, she’s on her most dangerous mission — falling in love.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/emily-x-r-pan/an-arrow-to-the-moon/9780316464055/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">An Arrow to the Moon</a> by Emily X.R. Pan </p></h2></h3><p><p>Hunter Yee has perfect aim with a bow and arrow, but all else in his life veers wrong. He’s sick of being haunted by his family’s past mistakes. The only things keeping him from running away are his little brother, a supernatural wind, and the bewitching girl at his new high school. </p><p>Luna Chang dreads the future. Graduation looms ahead, and her parents’ expectations are stifling. When she begins to break the rules, she finds her life upended by the strange new boy in her class, the arrival of unearthly fireflies, and an ominous crack spreading across the town of Fairbridge.</p><p>As Hunter and Luna navigate their families’ enmity and secrets, everything around them begins to fall apart. All they can depend on is their love…but time is running out, and fate will have its way.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/ellie-marney/none-shall-sleep/9780316497831/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">None Shall Sleep</a> by Ellie Marney</p></h2></h3><p><p>In 1982, two teenagers—serial killer survivor Emma Lewis and US Marshal candidate Travis Bell—are recruited by the FBI to interview convicted juvenile killers and provide insight and advice on cold cases. From the start, Emma and Travis develop a quick friendship, gaining information from juvenile murderers that even the FBI can’t crack. But when the team is called in to give advice on an active case—a serial killer who exclusively hunts teenagers—things begin to unravel. Working against the clock, they must turn to one of the country’s most notorious incarcerated murderers for help: teenage sociopath Simon Gutmunsson.</p><p>Despite Travis’s objections, Emma becomes the conduit between Simon and the FBI team. But while Simon seems to be giving them the information they need to save lives, he’s an expert manipulator playing a very long game…and he has his sights set on Emma.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/lois-duncan/killing-mr-griffin/9780316425360/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Killing Mr. Griffin</a> by Lois Duncan</p></h2></h3><p><p>Mr. Griffin is the strictest teacher at Del Norte High, with a penchant for endless projects and humiliating students. Even straight-A student Susan can’t believe how mean he is to her crush, Dave, and to the charismatic Mark Kinney. So when Dave asks Susan to help a group of students teach Mr. Griffin a lesson of their own, she goes along with them. After all, it’s a harmless prank, right?</p><p>But things don’t go according to plan. When one “accident” leads to another and people begin to die, Susan and her friends must face the awful truth: one of them is a killer</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/kelly-mcwilliams/mirror-girls/9780759553873/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mirror Girls</a> by Kelly McWilliams</p></h2></h3><p><p>As infants, twin sisters Charlie Yates and Magnolia Heathwood were secretly separated after the brutal lynching of their parents, who died for loving across the color line. Now, at the dawn of the Civil Rights Movement, Charlie is a young Black organizer in Harlem, while white-passing Magnolia is the heiress to a cotton plantation in rural Georgia.</p><p>Magnolia knows nothing of her racial heritage, but secrets are hard to keep in a town haunted by the ghosts of its slave-holding past. When Magnolia finally learns the truth, her reflection mysteriously disappears from mirrors—the sign of a terrible curse. Meanwhile, in Harlem, Charlie’s beloved grandmother falls ill. Her final wish is to be buried back home in Georgia—and, unbeknownst to Charlie, to see her long-lost granddaughter, Magnolia Heathwood, one last time. So Charlie travels into the Deep South, confronting the land of her worst nightmares—and Jim Crow segregation.</p><p>The sisters reunite as teenagers in the deeply haunted town of Eureka, Georgia, where ghosts linger centuries after their time and dangers lurk behind every mirror. They couldn’t be more different, but they will need each other to put the hauntings of the past to rest, to break the mirrors’ deadly curse—and to discover the meaning of sisterhood in a racially divided land.<br /></p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/35224992-last-night-at-the-telegraph-club" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Last Night at the Telegraph Club</a> by Malinda Lo</p></h2></h3><p><p>Seventeen-year-old Lily Hu can’t remember exactly when the question took root, but the answer was in full bloom the moment she and Kathleen Miller walked under the flashing neon sign of a lesbian bar called the Telegraph Club.</p><p>America in 1954 is not a safe place for two girls to fall in love, especially not in Chinatown. Red-Scare paranoia threatens everyone, including Chinese Americans like Lily. With deportation looming over her father—despite his hard-won citizenship—Lily and Kath risk everything to let their love see the light of day.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/monica-hesse/girl-in-the-blue-coat/9780316260633/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Girl in the Blue Coat</a> by Monica Hesse</p></h2></h3><p><p>Amsterdam, 1943. Hanneke spends her days procuring and delivering sought-after black market goods to paying customers, her nights hiding the true nature of her work from her concerned parents, and every waking moment mourning her boyfriend, who was killed on the Dutch front lines when the Germans invaded. She likes to think of her illegal work as a small act of rebellion.</p><p>On a routine delivery, a client asks Hanneke for help. Expecting to hear that Mrs. Janssen wants meat or kerosene, Hanneke is shocked by the older woman’s frantic plea to find a person–a Jewish teenager Mrs. Janssen had been hiding, who has vanished without a trace from a secret room. Hanneke initially wants nothing to do with such dangerous work, but is ultimately drawn into a web of mysteries and stunning revelations that lead her into the heart of the resistance, open her eyes to the horrors of the Nazi war machine, and compel her to take desperate action.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/elizabeth-wein/the-pearl-thief/9781484717165/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Pearl Thief</a> by Elizabeth Wein</p></h2></h3><p><p>When fifteen-year-old Julia Beaufort-Stuart wakes up in the hospital, she knows the lazy summer break she’d imagined won’t be exactly what she anticipated. And once she returns to her grandfather’s estate, a bit banged up but alive, she begins to realize that her injury might not have been an accident. One of her family’s employees is missing, and he disappeared on the very same day she landed in the hospital.</p><p>Desperate to figure out what happened, she befriends Euan McEwen, the Scottish Traveler boy who found her when she was injured, and his standoffish sister, Ellen. As Julie grows closer to this family, she witnesses firsthand some of the prejudices they’ve grown used to-a stark contrast to her own upbringing-and finds herself exploring thrilling new experiences that have nothing to do with a missing-person investigation.</p><p>Her memory of that day returns to her in pieces, and when a body is discovered, her new friends are caught in the crosshairs of long-held biases about Travelers. Julie must get to the bottom of the mystery in order to keep them from being framed for the crime.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/landing-page/novl-series-page-the-diviners/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Diviners</a> by Libba Bray</p></h2></h3><p><p>Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her hometown and sent off to the bustling streets of New York City–and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.</p><p>When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened….</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><a href="https://www.thenovl.com/titles/bianca-turetsky/the-time-traveling-fashionista/9780316180559/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Time Traveling Fashionista</a> by Bianca Turetsky</h2></h3><p><p>What if a beautiful vintage dress could take you back in time?</p><p>Louise Lambert has always dreamed of movie starlets and exquisite gowns and longs for the day when she can fill the closet of her normal suburban home with stylish treasures. But when she receives a mysterious invitation to a vintage fashion sale in the mail, her once painfully average life is magically transformed into a time-travel adventure.<br /></p><p>Suddenly onboard a luxurious cruise ship a hundred years ago, Louise relishes the glamorous life of this opulent era and slips into a life of secrets, drama, and decadence. . . </p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Choose a decade!</strong></h2></h2></section>