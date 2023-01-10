January Staff Book Report: Kimberly Lew

Each month we ask our staff to share their latest reading recommendations and give us a peek into their reading habits by answering your favorite bookish questions. In January, we hear from Kimberly Lew, Associate Marketing Director, Balance. Read ahead for Kimberly’s trusted reading recommendations perfect for creating goals for the new year.

Kimberly Lew | Associate Marketing Director, Balance

Permission to Come Home “Dr. Jenny T. Wang has been an incredible resource for Asian mental health. I believe that her knowledge, presence, and activism for mental health in the Asian American/Immigrant community have been invaluable and groundbreaking. I am so very grateful that she exists.”—Steven Yeun, actor, The Walking Dead and Minari



Asian Americans are experiencing a racial reckoning regarding their identity, inspiring them to radically reconsider the cultural frameworks that enabled their assimilation into American culture. As Asian Americans investigate the personal and societal effects of longstanding cultural narratives suggesting they take up as little space as possible, their mental health becomes critically important. Yet despite the fact that over 18 million people of Asian descent live in the United States today — they are the racial group least likely to seek out mental health services.



Permission to Come Home takes Asian Americans on an empowering journey toward reclaiming their mental health. Weaving her personal narrative as a Taiwanese American together with her insights as a clinician and evidence-based tools, Dr. Jenny T. Wang explores a range of life areas that call for attention, offering readers the permission to question, feel, rage, say no, take up space, choose, play, fail, and grieve. Above all, she offers permission to return closer to home, a place of acceptance, belonging, healing, and freedom. For Asian Americans and Diaspora, this book is a necessary road map for the journey to wholeness.





This book has a lot of great mental health insights for everyone, but it’s also such a gift to feel seen as an Asian American, especially coming from a culture where mental health and trauma were not regularly discussed. Dr. Jenny Wang is such a compassionate voice in this discussion, and the book is really a testament to her work in the community.

Quitting: A Life Strategy “Compelling,” (Cal Newport) “Liberating,” (Amy Dickinson) and “as entertaining as it is important” (Steven Levitt) — How to Do Nothing meets Think Again in this lively and inspiring exploration of how quitting is, counterintuitively, the key to success. Quitting: A Life Strategy humanely reminds us that, in order to live meaningful, satisfying lives, sometimes we have to say “no”—full stop. With Keller’s guidance, readers will learn the art of the quasi quit, see how quitting makes space for key breakthroughs, navigate the relationship between quitting and our public lives, manage quitter’s guilt, and more.



Growing up, I have always been a goal-oriented person, and especially being a woman and minority in the workplace, I feel like there’s been a prevailing message that success means needing to do it ALL. Recent conversations, however, around work and self-worth have shifted, and QUITTING is an expertly written, incredibly relevant book about the power of saying no.

Soulbroken Expanding on Pauline Boss’s seminal work on ambiguous loss, this book explores the complications and deviations from traditional grief when mourning a loss, but not a death—and offers real solutions for healing. Grief isn't always the result of something finite, marking a death or complete end. Soul-shattering grief can also be activated by a dramatic shift in an important relationship, such as a divorce or significant breakup, a life-changing medical diagnosis, or a broken connection with an addicted child. How do we grieve people who are still alive, but no longer who they once were to us?



I am grateful that grief has been a bigger topic of conversation in our culture, especially with everything we’ve been facing over the past few years, and SOULBROKEN really adds an interesting perspective: how do we grieve people who are still alive but are no longer who they once were to us? While oftentimes we think of grief in association with loss, this book walks you through the unique issues that come from mourning without a defined end.

Consumed A call to action for consumers everywhere, Consumed asks us to look at how and why we buy what we buy, how it’s created, who it benefits, and how we can solve the problems created by a wasteful system.

We live in a world of stuff. We dispose of most of it in as little as six months after we receive it. The byproducts of our quest to consume are creating an environmental crisis. Aja Barber wants to change this–and you can, too.

Working in marketing, it’s easy to buy into consumer culture, but I’ve especially been trying to be more conscious in the last few years of where the things I buy are coming from and how to be less wasteful. In CONSUMED, Aja Barber offers both an awareness of the bigger picture and insight into how we can improve and limit our own consumption – a must read for anyone looking to reevaluate their spending habits.

Playing a New Game Drawing on first-hand clinical insight and scientific research, Dr. Wilborn offers much-needed advice on how women of color can be high-performing and successful professionally, without sacrificing their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. Black and brown women have been making profound strides in leadership and professional achievement, despite facing the added hurdles of both sexism and racism in the workplace. But so often, excelling at work comes at the expense of their wellness: the chronic stressors and demands on Black women can result in negative physical health outcomes such as sleep disturbance, hypertension, and diabetes, and negative mental health outcomes including anxiety and depression. We cannot talk about career advancement for Black and brown women without talking about strategies that promote their total wellbeing.



I could listen to Dr. Wilborn talk for hours – she just has such wonderful perspective on the power of Black women in the workforce and the importance of mental health alongside ambition. PLAYING A NEW GAME is an amazing resource for thriving in your career but also prioritizing wellness as you do.

What is the weirdest thing you have used as a bookmark?

I am the queen of not using actual bookmarks to save my place. I have used it all – receipts, pens, spare change, mail, other books. Strangely, bending pages is where I draw the line, but everything else is fair game.

Do you have a go-to comfort read?

When I just need to read a little something, I love reading people’s money diaries online. Personal finance is a topic I’m really interested in and have written about, and getting insight into all the different ways people do make money makes me feel like there’s less of a stigma around talking about it.

If you owned a bookstore, what would you call it?

Shelf Life. I had actually written a script for a web series about a woman who worked at a bookstore, and that was the title.

What book is at the top of your TBR pile right now?

Aside from work-related stuff, I’ve been dying to read Station Eleven (I know, I know, I’m super late to the party) before starting the television series.