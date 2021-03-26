James Patterson & President Bill Clinton’s New Audiobook Full Cast Announced

New York, NY – March 26, 2021 Actor, director, producer Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) makes his return to the Oval Office, this time as President Matt Keating in the audiobook edition of President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson’s upcoming co-written novel, THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER, coming from Hachette Audio in June 2021, simultaneous with print and ebook editions. Mary Stuart Masterson joins Goldwyn and an acclaimed full cast as First Lady Sam Keating.

The writing duo’s blockbuster debut, THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING, was the bestselling novel of 2018, hailed as “ambitious and wildly readable” by the New York Times. “The fast-paced narration” and “electrifying story” (AudioFile Magazine) that propelled the audiobook edition of THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING to its place as a #1 New York Times bestseller are key again to this new production. Though THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER is a stand-alone novel—not a sequel—actors January LaVoy, Jeremy Davidson, and Peter Ganim all return to give voice to a new, original cast of characters with seven additional celebrated narrators.

GRAMMY® Award-winning Executive Producer Michele McGonigle said “As I initially read through the script, many of the narrators’ voices came to me. We were committed from the beginning to having a diverse cast. I’m thrilled with how the actors, many of whom are well known from on-screen roles (from Scandal to One Life to Live, from The Wire to The Walking Dead and beyond), brought the story and characters to life:”

Tony Goldwyn: President Matt Keating

Mary Stuart Masterson: First Lady Sam Keating

Amanda Dolan: First Daughter Mel Keating

James Chen: Jiang Lijun

Fajer Al-Kaisi: Asim Al-Asheed

Dion Graham: Nick Zeppos

Peter Ganim: Additional characters

January LaVoy: Pamela Barnes

Soneela Nankani: Additional characters

Jeremy Davidson: David Stahl

Danny Meltzer, the Engineer behind many prestigious and GRAMMY® -nominated titles, was called in to wrangle the post-production process, which the pandemic presented with new challenges: no two narrators worked together in the same studio. Meltzer reports that recordings happened “in home studios, in commercial studios, and in cities all over the place. The challenge with a multicast program like this one is to take audio sources from different recording locations and mix them so the experience is consistent for the listener. There are some parts in the program where narrators speak back and forth with each other in character and that takes special attention to make sure it works well. Putting together the mix for THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER was exciting. We have so many brilliant narrators on this project and it was great to see how the tension in the story ratcheted up as the pieces of the story all came together.”

Hachette Audio’s SVP and Publisher Anthony Goff: “I couldn’t be happier to share in another collaboration from the former president and bestselling author. Their previous audiobook was celebrated by fans that have been waiting impatiently for another thrilling installment, and THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER is a purely heart-pounding listening experience. The many new audiobook converts who have come to the format during the pandemic will find this to be the crème of the political thriller genre crop, with astonishing performances woven together in a high-quality, edge-of-your-seat production.”

THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER is available to pre-order on CD and Digital download now, and will be published in the UK by Penguin Random House UK.

Also available in Print and eBook formats simultaneously.

For full cast headshots and bios, as well as audio excerpts, please visit:

https://www.jamespatterson.com/landing-page/the-presidents-daughter-audiobook/

Release Date: 6/7/21

CD: 9781549135187 | 11 CDs | $40.00 US / $50.00 CAN

DL: 9781549135194 | 12 hours | $26.98 US / $33.98 CAN

