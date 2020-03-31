Honeyed Paloma

Makes 1 Serving

Glass Suggestion: Pint, Highball, or Collins Glass

We are the very fortunate owners of a very, very old grapefruit tree that actually gives us two harvestsa year. So, we are always up to our eyeballs in grapefruit. Thus, I make a lot of grapefruit cocktails. And give away a lot of grapefruit. And get hit in the head with a lot of falling grapefruit. Of note: citrus is not great for chickens; so no matter how they give you their grumpy little starving beggar faces, resist the urge to throw them the scraps.

1 tablespoon honey for rimming glass

1 tablespoon Tajin seasoning for rimming glass

2 ounces tequila

1 ½ ounces grapefruit juice

½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

½ ounce Honey Syrup (below!)

2 ounces grapefruit-flavored or plain seltzer

GARNISH: 1 slice grapefruit

Prep the glass: Spread the honey on a plate, and the Tajin on another plate. Dip rim of cocktail glass first in the honey, then in the Tajin to coat.

Fill glass with ice.

In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine tequila, grapefruit and lime juices, and Honey Syrup.

Shake until chilled, then strain mixture into prepared glass. Top with your choice of seltzer, then garnish with grapefruit slice.

HONEY SYRUP

½ cup honey

½ cup water

Makes 1 cup

Combine honey and water in saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring just to a boil so that the honey thoroughly dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to thoroughly cool. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.