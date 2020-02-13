Girl at the Edge Playlist
When Girl at the Edge author Karen Dietrich isn’t writing, she plays drums in the indie rock band Essential Machine. Naturally, she curated the perfect playlist for her new psychological suspense novel, about a girl with a violent father attempting to escape her worst tendencies. Inspired by the book, this mix features Death Cab for Cutie, Laura Jane Grace, The National and more.
Girl at the Edge
by Karen Dietrich
--Paula McLain, author of The Paris Wife
He's now spent over a decade on death row, and his daughter Evelyn - who doesn't remember a time when her father wasn't an infamous killer - is determined to unravel the mystery and understand what drove her father to shoot those innocent victims.
Evelyn's search brings her to a support group for children of incarcerated parents, where a fierce friendship develops with another young woman named Clarisse. Soon the girls are inseparable, and by the beginning of the summer, Evelyn is poised at the edge of her future and must make a life-defining choice. Whether to believe that a parent's legacy of violence is escapable or that history will simply keep repeating itself. Whether we choose it to or not.